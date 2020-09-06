RealChain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,931.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $75,366.97 and approximately $4,931.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 47.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045927 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $540.30 or 0.05269042 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00051802 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RCT is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,044,073 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

