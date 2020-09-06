Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Position Lessened by Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture cut its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Reata Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 34.4% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture owned 0.60% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $31,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.36. 264,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.38. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RETA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

