RED Trading 35.9% Lower Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One RED token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. RED has a total market cap of $341,579.12 and $6,959.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00466668 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 75.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000739 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000438 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

