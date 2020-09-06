Redd Hits One Day Volume of $76,390.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $26.62 million and $76,390.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00051329 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,355.44 or 1.00413223 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002431 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000430 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00202731 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000888 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

