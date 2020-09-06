Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives $19.67 Average PT from Analysts

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.
In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $112,347.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $136,075. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 69,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,050. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $241.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.11.
Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.32. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.
Reliant Bancorp Company Profile
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.
