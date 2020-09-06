Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives $19.67 Average PT from Analysts

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $112,347.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $136,075. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 239.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 388,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 274,087 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,640,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 512,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 189,197 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,829,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 88,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 69,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,050. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $241.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.32. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

