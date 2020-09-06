Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,391. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $76.19. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

