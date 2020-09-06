Revain Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, OKEx, Mercatox and BitFlip. During the last week, Revain has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $78.99 million and $655,458.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00122966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00225801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.33 or 0.01598528 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00170192 BTC.

About Revain

Revain’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 8,484,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,484,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, OKEx, HitBTC, C-CEX, YoBit, BitFlip, Mercatox, Kuna, Kucoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

