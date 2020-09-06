Reviewing SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and StealthGas (NYSE:GASS)

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of StealthGas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares StealthGas and SEACOR Marine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas $144.26 million 0.68 $2.09 million $0.11 23.73 SEACOR Marine $201.49 million 0.29 -$92.84 million N/A N/A

StealthGas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEACOR Marine.

Risk and Volatility

StealthGas has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for StealthGas and SEACOR Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas 0 0 0 0 N/A SEACOR Marine 0 1 0 0 2.00

SEACOR Marine has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 300.00%. Given SEACOR Marine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SEACOR Marine is more favorable than StealthGas.

Profitability

This table compares StealthGas and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas 8.60% 2.60% 1.53% SEACOR Marine -32.51% -10.22% -4.72%

Summary

StealthGas beats SEACOR Marine on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 17, 2018, it had a fleet of 56 vessels comprising 52 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 329,149 cubic meters; 3 medium range product tankers; and 1 Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About SEACOR Marine

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies. It operates through the following segments: Time Charter, Bareboat Charter, and Other. The Time Charter segment offers vessels to customers based upon daily rates of hire. The Bareboat Charter segment is the support of vessels among customers where the customer assumes responsibility for all operating expenses and all risk of operation. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houma, LA.

