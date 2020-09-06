Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $24.20 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $24.20 million and approximately $475,015.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

