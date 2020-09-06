Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $66,277.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00003389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003215 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

