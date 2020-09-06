SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS SAFRY traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. 229,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,076. SAFRAN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

