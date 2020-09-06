Sapien Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Sapien has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $175.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapien has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Sapien token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sapien

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,657,460 tokens. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sapien is www.sapien.network

Sapien Token Trading

Sapien can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

