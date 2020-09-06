SCRIV NETWORK Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $20,330.48 and approximately $20.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.