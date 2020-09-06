SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 104,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $52.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.63. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,099,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 488,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 101,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 104,805 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 363.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 180,314 shares during the last quarter.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

