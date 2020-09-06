SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 104,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $52.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.63. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $14.40.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,099,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 488,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 101,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 104,805 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 363.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 180,314 shares during the last quarter.
About SCYNEXIS
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
