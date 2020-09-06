Semux (SEM) Price Down 19.3% This Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market cap of $416,573.21 and $34,644.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00028443 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00025418 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013492 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003134 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000398 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000115 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

