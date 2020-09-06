SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SES SA (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGBAF. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

SGBAF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824. SES has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $20.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.88 million for the quarter.

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

