ShowHand (HAND) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $155.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $19,785.02 and approximately $155.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00125680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00046937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00226048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.71 or 0.01590446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00167576 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Hotbit, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

