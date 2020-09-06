SingularDTV Market Cap Reaches $4.79 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $92,490.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045964 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.33 or 0.05272069 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051830 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SNGLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

