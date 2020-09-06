SnowGem (XSG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $194,055.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $194,055.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003391 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 28,116,860 coins and its circulating supply is 28,039,768 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

