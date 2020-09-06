Sparkpoint Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. Sparkpoint has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $487,036.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Over the last week, Sparkpoint has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00124394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00225388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.25 or 0.01593608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00166201 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,421,653,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,772,619,767 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

