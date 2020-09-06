Spectrum (SPT) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $15,160.76 and $3,203.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00470495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011876 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004108 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

