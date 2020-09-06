StableUSD (USDS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $522,879.12

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00009226 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,879.12 and $269.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StableUSD has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00126858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00046422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00224499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.01597216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00168442 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,517,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,140 tokens. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

