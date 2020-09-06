Stakinglab Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $62.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $4,427.82 and $62.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00440523 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022904 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009859 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000566 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 3,996,992 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

