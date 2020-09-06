Standard Tokenization Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.14 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and $3.14 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045927 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.30 or 0.05269042 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00051802 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,409,893 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

