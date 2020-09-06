Streamr DATAcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.29 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Gate.io, IDEX and Mercatox. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00125076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00047119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00223288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.01596340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00169731 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, HitBTC, Mercatox, Binance, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, DragonEX, Coinone and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

