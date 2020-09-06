StrongHands Market Capitalization Achieves $426,508.42 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Coindeal, Graviex and Crex24. StrongHands has a total market cap of $426,508.42 and approximately $277.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 141.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,063,536,154 coins and its circulating supply is 16,650,341,800 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, STEX and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

