Super Zero (SERO) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. In the last week, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008663 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00073605 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00286913 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001607 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044421 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000452 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008274 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

