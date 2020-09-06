Swarm (SWM) Price Tops $0.0438

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Swarm has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $77,602.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

