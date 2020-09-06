Tael Hits One Day Volume of $1.28 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Tael coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC on popular exchanges including $119.16, $45.75, $5.22 and $7.20. During the last week, Tael has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $10.81 million and $1.28 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045773 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.60 or 0.05280785 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00051758 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $119.16, $45.75, $13.96, $4.92, $34.91, $62.56, $6.32, $10.00, $7.20, $24.72, $5.22 and $18.11. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

