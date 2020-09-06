TajCoin Market Capitalization Tops $11,222.23 (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, TajCoin has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TajCoin has a market cap of $11,222.23 and $4.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TajCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TajCoin Coin Profile

TajCoin (TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 18,140,851 coins. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech . TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

