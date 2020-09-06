Tierion One Day Trading Volume Hits $157,468.00 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. One Tierion token can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $157,468.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045841 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.29 or 0.05303922 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00034759 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00051803 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.