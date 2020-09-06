Tokenomy (TEN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $43,344.00

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Tokenomy token can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, IDEX, Indodax and CoinBene. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $43,344.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy’s genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

Tokenomy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, LBank, Indodax, Tokenomy and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

