Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $716.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) to announce sales of $716.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Toro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $700.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.30 million. Toro reported sales of $734.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toro will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toro.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Toro had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,314. Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $363,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 6,057 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $438,769.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,097 shares of company stock worth $1,561,884 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.