TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.28. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.58 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 256,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,844. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 241.68 and a current ratio of 241.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 6,621,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,352,000 after acquiring an additional 116,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,385,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,314,000 after acquiring an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 112,128 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 721.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,007,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

