Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Tops $0.0512 on Exchanges

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $530,002.48 and $342.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

