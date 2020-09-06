Unobtanium (UNO) Market Capitalization Tops $17.02 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $17.02 million and $4,188.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $83.99 or 0.00816995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,280.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.33 or 0.02230774 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011441 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000575 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,680 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

