Utrust 1-Day Volume Hits $3.98 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001288 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market capitalization of $59.45 million and $3.98 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045927 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.30 or 0.05269042 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00051802 BTC.

UTK is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

