Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 135,603 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.32% of Broadcom worth $10,557,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Truist increased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,827,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,095. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $378.96. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total value of $1,546,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

