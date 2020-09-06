Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,246,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,011,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.96% of Lockheed Martin worth $8,118,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $805,018,000 after buying an additional 144,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,952,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $385.02. The stock had a trading volume of 933,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.