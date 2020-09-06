Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,207,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 531,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CVS Health worth $6,965,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,464,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,562,000 after buying an additional 1,942,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 513.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,052,000 after buying an additional 1,623,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

CVS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. 8,579,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.