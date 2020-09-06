Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 4,350,405 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,651,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,350,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $11,002,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,658. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.19. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $128.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

