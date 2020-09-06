Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Wilshire Associates Inc

Wilshire Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.8% of Wilshire Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wilshire Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,132,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

