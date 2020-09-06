Velas (VLX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.31 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $58.95 million and $2.31 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001635 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005605 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001546 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000184 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,089,310,452 coins and its circulating supply is 1,404,126,919 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

