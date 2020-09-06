Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.45.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Venator Materials from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Venator Materials from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Shares of VNTR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. 397,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,471. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the second quarter worth $1,552,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Venator Materials by 3.4% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 3,886,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 128,120 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 105.0% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96,624 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Venator Materials by 182.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 195.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.