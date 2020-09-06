Verasity Reaches One Day Volume of $653,367.00 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $653,367.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00658307 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 95.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.15 or 0.03754072 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,287,139 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

