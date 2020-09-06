Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.75.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other Verisign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $6,371,027.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,045,942.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,111 shares of company stock worth $13,394,455. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Verisign by 65.3% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Verisign by 51.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verisign by 9.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Verisign by 411.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verisign stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.54. 978,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,545. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.85. Verisign has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, analysts expect that Verisign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

