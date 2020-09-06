Veros (VRS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,556.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Veros has a total market cap of $46,977.53 and approximately $15,556.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veros has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Veros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00122966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00225801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.33 or 0.01598528 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00170192 BTC.

About Veros

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

