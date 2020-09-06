Viacoin Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.61 million and approximately $75,003.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001937 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00470495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011876 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004108 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,170,710 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.