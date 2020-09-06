Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report sales of $9.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viewray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.41 million and the highest is $9.90 million. Viewray reported sales of $20.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full-year sales of $53.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.86 million to $59.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $84.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.60 million to $92.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viewray.

Get Viewray alerts:

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Viewray in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. 589,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,715. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.78. Viewray has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray in the first quarter worth $40,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray in the second quarter worth $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viewray by 38.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viewray (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.