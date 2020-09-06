VouchForMe Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $276,824.24 and approximately $20,828.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00126858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00046422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00224499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.01597216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00168442 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Coinbe and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

